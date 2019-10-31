UrduPoint.com
Eight Injured In Bolan Vehicle-oil Tanker Collision

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:21 PM

Eight injured in Bolan vehicle-oil tanker collision

At least eight persons were injured in a collision between an oil tanker and vehicle on National Highway near Kulpur area of Bolan district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :At least eight persons were injured in a collision between an oil tanker and vehicle on National Highway near Kulpur area of Bolan district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, the two vehicles collided with each other due to over speeding, leaving eight people injured on the spot.

They were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid.

The identity of the victim could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force has registered a case.

