Eight injured in brawl between two rivals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) -:At least eight persons sustained injuries in a brawl between two groups over water dispute at 81/15-L Mian Channu.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, two groups here had an altercation over water sharing which resulted in injuries to eight persons.

On receiving information,Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted three critically injured persons to Civil hospital besides providing first aid to five others.