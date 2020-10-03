Eight injured in car-rickshaw collision

Eight people including five women were injured when a car collided with a motorcycle rickshaw at Arifwala Road near Adda Bootiwali here on Saturday

SAHIWAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :-:Eight people including five women were injured when a car collided with a motorcycle rickshaw at Arifwala Road near Adda Bootiwali here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, Khalil (36), Zubair Khalid (39), M. Sher, Halima Bibi (15), Shaheen (15), Maria (14), Rimsha (14) and Sidra (14) sustained multiple injuries in the accident.

The victims were shifted to DHQ hospital Sahiwal.