Eight injured in coaster-trolley collision

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Eight people were injured when a coaster collided with a tractor trolley at Depalpur-Kasur road, near Adda Fakhar Town on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, the injured, who have yet to be identified, were shifted to hospital.