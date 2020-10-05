Eight Injured In Coaster-trolley Collision
Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 09:07 PM
RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Eight people were injured when a coaster collided with a tractor trolley at Depalpur-Kasur road, near Adda Fakhar Town on Monday.
According to Rescue-1122, the injured, who have yet to be identified, were shifted to hospital.