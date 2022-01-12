Eight injured in cylinder blast

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 04:52 PM

Eight people were injured in a gas cylinder blast at a hotel on Multan road here on Wednesday

The police said people were sitting in the hotel when the cylinder blast occurred.

As a result, eight people received burn injuries.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to Jinnah Hospital.

The injured have been identified as Jameel, Asif, Faisal, Umer, Waseem, Imranand Muhammad Junaid.

