Eight Injured In Cylinder Blast In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 02:58 PM

Eight injured in cylinder blast in Faisalabad

As many as eight persons sustained multiple burn injuries in cylinder blast incident in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : As many as eight persons sustained multiple burn injuries in cylinder blast incident in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that a motorcyclists carrying a LPG gas cylinder came to a earthen oven (tandoor) to buy roti near ABC Bridge on Bakkar Mandi Road.

However, the cylinder exploded due to heat of the oven.

As a result,eight persons including 27-year-old Raza Razzaq, 12-year-old Umar Danial, 60-year-old Khalida Parveen, 55-year-old woman Gogo, 35-year-old Sheraz, 22-year-old Danish Rafiq, 35-year-old Muhammad Arif and 20-year-old Muhammad Azeem received severe burn injuries.

The injured persons were shifted to burn unit of Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

