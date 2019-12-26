UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Injured In Cylinder Explosion In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 08:56 PM

Eight injured in cylinder explosion in Lahore

At least eight people were injured in a gas cylinder's explosion here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :At least eight people were injured in a gas cylinder's explosion here on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, the incident occurred in Samanabad area where a LPG cylinder exploded in a shop.

Resultantly, Ashfaq, Sohail, Irfan, Adnan, Yaseen, Azam, Zafar and Adnan sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital. However, the police reached the spot and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured LPG Police Rescue 1122 Gas

Recent Stories

Ruet-e-Halal Committee to decide about Jamadi-ul-A ..

39 seconds ago

Rana Sanaullah released from Camp Jail

41 seconds ago

Putin Currently Not Planning to Attend Munich Secu ..

43 seconds ago

Trump Says Impeachment Hurts Dealings With Foreign ..

45 seconds ago

Iraq president threatens to quit over Prime Minist ..

47 seconds ago

Minister of Climate Change and Environment inaugur ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.