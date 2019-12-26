Eight injured in cylinder explosion in Lahore

At least eight people were injured in a gas cylinder's explosion here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :At least eight people were injured in a gas cylinder's explosion here on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, the incident occurred in Samanabad area where a LPG cylinder exploded in a shop.

Resultantly, Ashfaq, Sohail, Irfan, Adnan, Yaseen, Azam, Zafar and Adnan sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital. However, the police reached the spot and started investigation.