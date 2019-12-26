Eight Injured In Cylinder Explosion In Lahore
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 08:56 PM
At least eight people were injured in a gas cylinder's explosion here on Thursday
According to the Rescue 1122, the incident occurred in Samanabad area where a LPG cylinder exploded in a shop.
Resultantly, Ashfaq, Sohail, Irfan, Adnan, Yaseen, Azam, Zafar and Adnan sustained injuries.
The injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital. However, the police reached the spot and started investigation.