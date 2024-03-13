Open Menu

Eight Injured In Fire Cum Roof Collapse Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Eight injured in fire cum roof collapse incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Eight people including three minors sustained multiple injuries in fire cum roof collapse incident here in a house situated at Chak No.202-RB Ghatti,Jhumra road on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that gas cylinder caught fire due to leakage and blew up,resulting in roof collapse also.

As a result,Asad Mushtaq (33),Qaisar Mushtaq (35),Firdous Qaisar (7),Usman Qaisar(2),Fazal Muhammad (60),Ali Hassan (40),Raheela Ali Hassan (28) and Abbas Ali Hassan (6) received injuries.

On getting information,Rescue 1122 reached the spot and pulled out the victims under the debris. The injured were shifted to Allied Hospital after providing first aid.

Millat Town police launched investigation.

