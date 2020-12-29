UrduPoint.com
Eight Injured In Firing At Mandra Khel

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 10:05 PM

Eight injured in firing at Mandra Khel

At least eight persons on Tuesday sustained injuries when their rivals opened fire at a rickshaw, they were boarded on, at Michni gate, Mandra Khel area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :At least eight persons on Tuesday sustained injuries when their rivals opened fire at a rickshaw, they were boarded on, at Michni gate, Mandra Khel area.

An injured Jandad Khan informed police that he, along with his accomplice, was going to home in a rickshaw when his rivals attached them.

In result six persons including rickshaw driver and passer byes injured, police said.

The injured were rushed to hospital where condition of two were stated critical.

Police have registered a case and started investigations.

