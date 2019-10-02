Eight injured in gas cylinder blast in Chitral

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least eight persons including three women were injured in a gas cylinder blast at Ayun in Chitral district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :At least eight persons including three women were injured in a gas cylinder blast at Ayun in Chitral district.

According to district administration Chitral, the victims of a family gathered around a gas cylinder when an explosion took place, injuring three women, three children and two male of the same family.

All the injured were shifted to District Headquarter (DHQ) Chitral. The patients are under observation for at least eight hours and their conditions are being monitored.

However, the doctors advised referring of the patients to Peshawar due to non-availability of burn centre in Chitral.

The district administration has arranged ambulances to take them to Peshawar on the recommendations of Medical Superintendent of DHQ Chitral.