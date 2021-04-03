UrduPoint.com
Eight Injured In Gas Cylinder Explosion In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 04:59 PM

Eight injured in gas cylinder explosion in lahore

Eight persons were injured in a gas cylinder explosion at a tea shop in Bhatti Gate area on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Eight persons were injured in a gas cylinder explosion at a tea shop in Bhatti Gate area on Saturday.

Police said some people were sitting in the tea shop when a gas cylinder, being used for making tea, exploded and fire broke out there.

As a result, those sitting in the tea house received burn injuries.

On getting information, Rescue-1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Mayo Hospital. The firefighters controlled the fire after hectic efforts.

Those injured were identified as Shafiullah (18), Afzal (19), Hussain Rehman (23), Shehzad (40), Zafarullah (31) , Muhammad Afzal (50), Naveed Abbas (36) and Abbad Hussain (22).

