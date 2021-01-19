UrduPoint.com
Eight Injured In Gas Explosion

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 05:27 PM

Eight injured in gas explosion

At least eight people were injured when an explosion occurred after gas accumulation in Mehmoodabad colony of Rasheed Garhi area here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :At least eight people were injured when an explosion occurred after gas accumulation in Mehmoodabad colony of Rasheed Garhi area here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, eight people sustained burn injuries due to explosion after gas leakage and were shifted to hospital by the ambulance staff. The injured also included children.

Hospital staff said condition of the injured was out of danger.

More Stories From Pakistan

