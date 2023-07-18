Open Menu

Eight Injured In Hayatabad Township Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Eight injured in Hayatabad Township blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :At least eight persons were injured due to a blast near a vehicle carrying the Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel here in Hayatabad Township on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the explosion occurred in Phase 6 of Haytabad Township apparently targeting the security officials.

The injured were rushed to the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) by Rescue 1122 teams.

Window panes of nearby houses were broken due to the bang of the blast.

Related Topics

Injured Vehicle Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Real estate transactions of AED1.2 billion in Ajma ..

Real estate transactions of AED1.2 billion in Ajman during June 2023

19 minutes ago
 Public Nurseries Project to see Abu Dhabi Departme ..

Public Nurseries Project to see Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge ..

19 minutes ago
 DGR explores collaboration between Sharjah, Daegu ..

DGR explores collaboration between Sharjah, Daegu in technology, innovation and ..

20 minutes ago
 At least 8 injured in suspected suicide attack in ..

At least 8 injured in suspected suicide attack in Peshawar’s Hayatabad

50 minutes ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS ..

General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) presided over the 258th Corp ..

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Foreign reserves surge by $600m, says P ..

Pakistan's Foreign reserves surge by $600m, says PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
Sadia Danish becomes first woman to be elected as ..

Sadia Danish becomes first woman to be elected as GB Assembly deputy speaker

2 hours ago
 Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting o ..

Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting other women

4 hours ago
 Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways ..

Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways for its grand return to servi ..

4 hours ago
 Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader ..

Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader Shammas

4 hours ago
 Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with ..

Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with New Zealand

4 hours ago
 France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pak ..

France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Iran

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan