Eight injured in Hayatabad Township blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :At least eight persons were injured due to a blast near a vehicle carrying the Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel here in Hayatabad Township on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the explosion occurred in Phase 6 of Haytabad Township apparently targeting the security officials.

The injured were rushed to the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) by Rescue 1122 teams.

Window panes of nearby houses were broken due to the bang of the blast.