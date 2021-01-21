Eight injured in Karachi after two buses collided

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :As many as eight passengers were critically injured after two passenger buses collided on the busy kathore link road Karachi on early Thursday morning.

According to details, police said that the Karachi-bound air-conditioned coach collided with a bus while negotiating a sharp curve near Kathore link road Karachi.

Rescue teams along with police had lunched a rescue operation with the help of locals and took the injured to the nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

The coach drive involved in the accident said that he lost his nerves and control of the vehicle when a bus collided with his vehicle.

Local police have further registered a case and started investigation into the accident.