Eight Injured In Khliaqabad Hand Grenade Blast

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 10:40 PM

Eight injured in Khliaqabad hand grenade blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :At least eight people were injured in a hand grenade blast at Juhan Cross Bazaar near Khaliqabad area of Kalat district on Tuesday evening.

According to Levies sources, a shopkeeper namely Bijar Khan was closing his shop when unknown men riding a motorbike threw a hand grenade at him which went off, leaving eight people injured on the spot.

Levies force reached the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for medical aid where the injured identified as Shahid, Sanaullah, Allauddin, Abdul Hadi, Ghulam Rasool, Muhammad Nawaz and a passerby woman whose identity could not be ascertained so far.

The shopkeeper Bijar Khan was referred to Quetta Civil Hospital' trauma center for further treatment in view of his critical condition after completion of initial medical aid.

Some of the injured were discharged from the hospital over their stable condition, said levies sources.

Security forces cordoned off the entire area and started search to trace out suspects.

Further investigation was underway.

