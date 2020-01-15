UrduPoint.com
Eight Injured In Kohat Gas Cylinder Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 10:40 AM

Eight injured in Kohat gas cylinder blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Eight persons of a family including women sustained severe burn injuries when a gas cylinder exploded in a house at Shaker Dara area of Kohat on Wednesday morning.

Police said roof of the house caved in after the blast, in result eight family members sustained serious burn injuries while they were asleep at the time of cylinder blast.

The cause of explosion could not be ascertained, a private news channel reported.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

