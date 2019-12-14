Eight injured in Nowshera cylinder explosion

Eight people of a family, including women and children, sustained burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in Nowshera on Saturday.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Eight people of a family, including women and children, sustained burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in Nowshera on Saturday.

According to Police, the incident occurred in remote village of Nowshera, adding that, a gas cylinder exploded in a house due to which the house caught fire, private news channel reported.

Eight members of a family received burn injuries due to cylinder explosion, Rescue officials said.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to nearby hospital.