Eight Injured In Nowshera Cylinder Explosion

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 03:04 PM

Eight injured in Nowshera cylinder explosion

Eight people of a family, including women and children, sustained burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in Nowshera on Saturday.

Eight people of a family, including women and children, sustained burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in Nowshera on Saturday.

According to Police, the incident occurred in remote village of Nowshera, adding that, a gas cylinder exploded in a house due to which the house caught fire, private news channel reported.

Eight members of a family received burn injuries due to cylinder explosion, Rescue officials said.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

