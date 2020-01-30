Eight injured in Pir Mahal bus-rickshaw collision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :At least eight people were got serious injuries when a speeding passenger bus hit a auto-rickshaw in Pir Mahal, Multan road on early Thursday morning.

As per details, Rescue 1122 sources said that an over speeding passenger bus rammed into rickshaw in Pir Mahal.

The rickshaw was completely destroyed in the collision. The bus driver responsible for the accident, Rescue sources said,The injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities, they added, Private news channel reported.