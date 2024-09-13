Eight Injured In Remote Control Device Blast Near Qilat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 05:20 PM
QILAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Eight persons were injured in a remote control device blast incident that occurred near a police van passing through the Qilat area of Balochistan region, tv channels quoting DC reported on Friday.
According to details, a police van was crossing the Qilat area when a remote control device blasted with a big bang.
As a result, some eight policemen were injured in the incident. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
A Police team cordoned off the area and started the search for the perpetrators.
According to initial reports, the remote control device was installed alongside the road.
Police are investigating the matter.
Recent Stories
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi hands over sponsorship cheque of Rs2.55mn to Boxer Zahri54 seconds ago
-
BISE Sargodha's 2nd annual inter exams schedule1 minute ago
-
Action against alms-seeking in ICT; 23 arrested1 minute ago
-
Inter-provincial drug-trafficker gang busted1 minute ago
-
Qirat, Naat competitions held in Dera1 minute ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi praises Punjab CTD for foiling terrorist plot in Dera Ghazi Khan11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan fully adheres to "Shanghai spirit" to build mutual trust, pursuit of common development: Gi ..11 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security arrangements finalized for Eid Milad-un-Nabi: Khawaja Salman21 minutes ago
-
Police arrest five drug peddlers with six kg charras21 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security arrangements to be made for Eid Milad Un Nabi: SSP21 minutes ago
-
Three arrested for acid attack on woman21 minutes ago
-
Villager dies due to fireworks21 minutes ago