Eight injured in road accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :At least eight persons sustained serious injuries as over-speeding passenger van collided with motorcycle and tractor trolley after its breaks got failed near Chowk Godar DG Khan road on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122 officials, a passenger van was going to Dera Ghazi Khan from Multan when suddenly its breaks got failed near Chowk Godar and it collided with tractor trolley after hitting a motorcycle.

As a result, eight persons including motorcyclist sustained serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 teams responded timely and the shifted the injured to Indus hospital Muzaffargarh after providing first-aid.