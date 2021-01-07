UrduPoint.com
Eight Injured In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Eight injured in road accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :At least eight persons sustained serious injuries as over-speeding passenger van collided with motorcycle and tractor trolley after its breaks got failed near Chowk Godar DG Khan road on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122 officials, a passenger van was going to Dera Ghazi Khan from Multan when suddenly its breaks got failed near Chowk Godar and it collided with tractor trolley after hitting a motorcycle.

As a result, eight persons including motorcyclist sustained serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 teams responded timely and the shifted the injured to Indus hospital Muzaffargarh after providing first-aid.

