Eight Injured In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 12:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) As many as eight passengers,including three women and two minors, sustained multiple injuries in a road accident near Ghaseetpura stop on Faisalabad-Shiekhupura road.
Rescue 1122 said here on Tuesday that eight people of a family,all residents of Dera islam Pura, Jandiala Sher Khan, Sheikhupura,were travelling to Faisalabad on a pickup van when a speeding bus while overtaking hit the vehicle.Consequently,the van turned turtle and all passengers suffered critical injuries.
On getting information,Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the victims to Allied Hospital-1 after providing them first aid.
Among the injured included-- Haseeb s/o Ahmad Ali (25), his sister Minahil (18), Muhammad Irfan (36),his wife Shehla Irfan (33),daughter Irha Irfan (08), Yasfa w/o Sajjawal (30), her daughter Aneeza (14-months) and Hamid (19).
The condition of the injured people were stated to be critical,said said rescue-1122.
Khurrianwala police launched investigation.
