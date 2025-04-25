Eight Injured In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Eight people were injured when a passenger bus overturned after a head-on collision with a speeding motorbike at Vehari road,here on Friday.
According to rescuers,passenger bus,lost balance as the motorcycle hit its front side at high speed.
The impact caused the bus to overturn,injuring eight people,including the motorbike rider.
The injured were identified as Zahid(26), Atta Ilahi Bibi(28), Nasreen Bibi(50),Shazia(27),Naseem Bibi(57), Muhammad Sanwal(15),Shahida(35) and Mahnoor,(12).
Police concerned and Rescue 1122 reached on the spot shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital.
Further investigation was underway.
