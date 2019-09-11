UrduPoint.com
Eight Injured In Road Accident In Islamabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 01:22 PM

Eight injured in road accident in Islamabad

At least eight people including children were injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles at Nankana Sahib on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :At least eight people including children were injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles at Nankana Sahib on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources the family on a speedy motorcycle could not control its speed and collided with an other motorcycle that was coming from the opposite side, reported a private news channel.

The sources said the ill-fated incident left the children in serious condition, adding, the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

