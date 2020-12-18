UrduPoint.com
Eight Injured In Road Accident In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan Fri 18th December 2020

Eight injured in road accident in rawalpindi

At least eight persons were injured in a collision between two cars due to over speeding on Chakri road on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :At least eight persons were injured in a collision between two cars due to over speeding on Chakri road on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, the victims were on the way to somewhere in a car when their car collided with another car which was coming from opposite direction due to over speeding near Zafar plaza on Chakri road.

As a result, Saif ur Rehman 40, Tania 25, Zeenat 50, Mehwish 25, Anita 19, Azaan 06 , Anas 09 , Aneela 18 sustained injuries.

Rescue teams on information reached the site and shifted the victims to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for medical aid where their condition is out of danger.

