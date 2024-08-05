Eight injured in road crash

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) At least eight people were wounded as a result of collision between coach and Suzuki bolan, known as carry daba.

The accident caused by head-on crash between the vehicles near wander adda Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, said source from the rescue 1122.

The four among the eight wounded people namely Farhan Ali, 16, s/o Muhammad Saeed, Muhammad Riaz, 35, s/o Nawaz, Muhammad Talha, 11, s/o Muhammad Tahzeeb and Muhmmad Asad, 14, s/o Muhammad Arshad Age were brought to admit at THQ hospital after providing first aid by the aid workers on the spot.

Rest of the four among the wounded persons moved themselves to the nearby health units to get their wounds healed up as sustained minor injuries, it was said.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed which reached out the location to hold enquiry.