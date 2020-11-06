Eight injured in road mishap

At least eight people were injured in an road mishap near Muslim Bagh area of Killa Saifullah district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :At least eight people were injured in an road mishap near Muslim Bagh area of Killa Saifullah district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, a passenger coach carrying commuters was on its way when it overturned on National Highway near Bagha Kalzai area due to over speeding.

As a result, eight people received injuries on the spot. The injured were shifted to nearby hospital where the victims were referred to Quetta Civil hospital for medical aid.

The identity of the injured could not be ascertained so far.

Levies Force has registered a case.