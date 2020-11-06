UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Injured In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 12:16 AM

Eight injured in road mishap

At least eight people were injured in an road mishap near Muslim Bagh area of Killa Saifullah district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :At least eight people were injured in an road mishap near Muslim Bagh area of Killa Saifullah district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, a passenger coach carrying commuters was on its way when it overturned on National Highway near Bagha Kalzai area due to over speeding.

As a result, eight people received injuries on the spot. The injured were shifted to nearby hospital where the victims were referred to Quetta Civil hospital for medical aid.

The identity of the injured could not be ascertained so far.

Levies Force has registered a case.

Related Topics

Injured Quetta Road Bagh Muslim Coach

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

34 minutes ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association marks its 20th a ..

1 hour ago

SBA Chairman, Italian Ambassador strengthen cultur ..

1 hour ago

Cold comfort as Roglic retains Vuelta lead on rain ..

51 minutes ago

4,714 construction projects approved in Punjab sin ..

52 minutes ago

German Foreign Ministry Recommends Avoiding Trips ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.