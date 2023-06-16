UrduPoint.com

Eight Injured In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 01:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :At least eight people were injured in a truck-bus collision near the interchange of Shah Shamsh motorway on Friday early morning.

According to rescue sources, The Daewoo bus hit the Mazda truck carrying sacrificial animals for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. As a result, eight people sustained injuries.

A rescue ambulance with a fire vehicle was dispatched immediately from a nearby station after receiving an anonymous call from eyewitnesses of the incident.

The injured namely Muhammad Naeem (18) s/o Muhammad Akram r/o Rahim Yar Khan, Muhammad Akram (50) s/o Khaloosa Khan r/o Rahim Yar Khan, Abdustar (50) s/o Wahid Bukhsh r/o Liaqat Pur, Khuda Buksh (55) s/o Karishma Khan, r/o Rahim Yar Khan with four unidentified people were taken to Nishtar hospital for medical treatment.

The bus driver fled with a guard from the crime scene.

Motorway Police also rushed to the site and started an investigation into the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

