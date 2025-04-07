Open Menu

Eight Injured In Van Crash

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Eight injured in van crash

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Eight people including seven women were seriously injured when a passenger van overturned near Grid Chowk on Permat Road in Jatoi Tehsil on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a high-roof passenger van was traveling at high speed when the driver made a sudden turn to avoid a motorcycle that suddenly appeared on the road.

The sharp turn caused the vehicle to overturn, injuring several passengers. The injured have been identified as Zarina Mai (35), Sonia Bibi (28), Zainab Bibi (62), Shaheena Bibi (25), Khadija Mai (16), Shakeela Bibi (30), Mona Bibi (8), and Muhammad Ali (18).

Rescue teams arrived at the scene promptly and provided first aid before shifting the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Jatoi for treatment.

Preliminary investigations indicate that speeding and driver negligence were the likely causes of the accident.

