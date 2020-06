Eight injured on road in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Eight people, including a women, were injured when a bus overturned due to speeding near Sahianwala flyover on Jhumra Road on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Eight people, including a women, were injured when a bus overturned due to speeding near Sahianwala flyover on Jhumra Road on Wednesday.

The Rescue-1122 said the bus was on its way when it turned turtle andNaeem , Aqsa, Nasira, Fozia , Irfan, Bushra , Nimra and Ali Raza were injuredand shifted to the Allied hospital and the THQ Jhumra.