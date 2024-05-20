Open Menu

Eight Inspectors Transferred To Hyderabad On Request Of New SSP

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 10:03 PM

On the request of newly posted SSP Hyderabad Farrukh Ali Lanjar 6 Inspectors and 2 Sub Inspectors from other districts have been transferred to Hyderabad, according to an office order issued by DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo on Monday.

As per the order, 6 of those cops had been transferred to Hyderabad from Dadu district which was the last place of posting of Lanjar.

The remaining 2 policemen were posted in Thatta and Tando Muhammad Khan districts.

Agha Shamshad, Maqsood Raza Manganhar, Muhammad Aslam Bullo, Tufail Ahmed Bhutto, Abdul Haque and Riaz Ahmed Bhutto were the six Inspectors who have been transferred to Hyderabad while the SIs include Zahid Kambayo and Rahmatullah Memon.

APP/zmb

