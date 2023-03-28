Eight involved in gutka business held

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :As many as eight accused allegedly involved in supply of hazardous gutka/mawa on Tuesday were arrested from the limits of different police stations of city.

The police recovered 39kg hazardous gutka from their possession, said a spokesman for City Police.

Arrested were identified as Mairajuddin, Faheem Ahmed, Abbas, Abdul Rehman, Mustafa alias Bhaya, Muhammad Yousuf, Noman alias Machhi and Muhammad Yasir.

They were arrested from the limits of police stations Eidgah, Nabi Bukhsh, Kalri, Chakiwara, Kharadar and Kalakot.

Cases have been registered. Their previous criminal record was also being checked and further investigations were underway.