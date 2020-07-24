UrduPoint.com
Eight Judicial Officers Transferred

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:56 AM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday notified the transfers and postings of eight additional district and sessions judges (AD&SJs) on completion of their pre-service training from Punjab Judicial Academy here

According to the notification, AD&SJ Sheikh Ijaz and AD&SJ Muhammad Safdar have been transferred to Sialkot, AD&SJ Muhammad Abdullah to Sargodha, AD&SJ Akhlaq Ahmad to Faisalabad, AD&SJ Sardar Faisal Nabi Khan Dahir to Lodhran, AD&SJ Ishrat Abbas to Khanewal, AD&SJ Nasir Mahmood Sialto Bahawalpur and AD&SJ Zaheer Ahmad to Sheikhupura.

According to the notification, AD&SJ Sheikh Ijaz and AD&SJ Muhammad Safdar have been transferred to Sialkot, AD&SJ Muhammad Abdullah to Sargodha, AD&SJ Akhlaq Ahmad to Faisalabad, AD&SJ Sardar Faisal Nabi Khan Dahir to Lodhran, AD&SJ Ishrat Abbas to Khanewal, AD&SJ Nasir Mahmood Sialto Bahawalpur and AD&SJ Zaheer Ahmad to Sheikhupura.

The officers had been directed to assume charge of their new posting by August 3.

