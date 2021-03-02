Eight kanal land worth Rs. 320 mln in Murree retrieved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district administration accompanied by the local police on Tuesday launched an anti encroachment operation and retrieved over eight kanal state land from the encroachers.

According to a District Administration spokesman, the administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt® Anwar ul Haq supervised an operation near Kashmir Point Murree under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Murree Iqbal Sanghera and the Revenue officers concerned.

He informed that over eight kanal state land worth Rs 320 million was retrieved.

"Operation against illegal construction was carried out and the structures illegally constructed on the land was demolished and the land was retrieved from the occupation of the encroachers," he added.

The district administration as per orders of the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had issued strict instructions to all the departments concerned to map out illegal encroachments and take strict action against them, he said.

The DC Rawalpindi had directed the ACs of all tehsils of the district to expedite the ongoing operation against illegal constructions from their respective areas on the directives of the Punjab government.