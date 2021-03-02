UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Kanal Land Worth Rs. 320 Mln In Murree Retrieved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Eight kanal land worth Rs. 320 mln in Murree retrieved

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district administration accompanied by the local police on Tuesday launched an anti encroachment operation and retrieved over eight kanal state land from the encroachers.

According to a District Administration spokesman, the administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt® Anwar ul Haq supervised an operation near Kashmir Point Murree under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Murree Iqbal Sanghera and the Revenue officers concerned.

He informed that over eight kanal state land worth Rs 320 million was retrieved.

"Operation against illegal construction was carried out and the structures illegally constructed on the land was demolished and the land was retrieved from the occupation of the encroachers," he added.

The district administration as per orders of the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had issued strict instructions to all the departments concerned to map out illegal encroachments and take strict action against them, he said.

The DC Rawalpindi had directed the ACs of all tehsils of the district to expedite the ongoing operation against illegal constructions from their respective areas on the directives of the Punjab government.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Murree Rawalpindi All From Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

PTI lawmakers attack disgruntled members of their ..

23 minutes ago

PTCL introduces Balochi Language on its Automated ..

45 minutes ago

66,539 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality confiscates huge quantities of ..

46 minutes ago

46 minutes ago

Twitter fans love the beats of Islamabad Unitedâ€™ ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.