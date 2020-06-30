UrduPoint.com
Eight-kanal State Land Retrieved

Tue 30th June 2020

Anti-Corruption Establishment retrieved over eight kanals agriculture land from squatters from Sargodha district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment retrieved over eight kanals agriculture land from squatters from Sargodha district.

ACE authorities said on Tuesday that Dost Muhammad s/o Sohna Ali, resident of chak no.

143 NB had occupied over eight kanals agriculture land worth Rs 1.26 million in collusion with the officers of Revenue department.After the inquiry report, Assistant Director Monitoring Nisar Ahmed Joyia along with district administration retrieved the land from accused.

