Eight kanals Auqaf land retrieved in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) -:District administration retrieved eight-kanal land of Auqaf department here Tuesday.

The team led by AC Sadar Shehzad Mehboob retrieved 8 kanal land of Auqaf department from squatters and handed over the property to its concerned owners,stated a statement issued.

Meanwhile, AC City Abida Farid held crackdown against encroachment at industrial estate on direction of DC Amir Khatak.