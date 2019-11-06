UrduPoint.com
Eight Kanals State Land Retrieved In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 02:45 PM

Eight kanals state land retrieved in Multan

Eight kanals state-land was retrieved during a grand operation launched by district administration in Makhdoom Rasheed area here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) -:Eight kanals state-land was retrieved during a grand operation launched by district administration in Makhdoom Rasheed area here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the operation was conducted in Makhdoom Rasheed area and retrieved eight kanals of auqaf department land.

The operation was launched under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Sadar Shahzad Mahboob alongwith police force, Administrator Auqaf and revenue department officials.

