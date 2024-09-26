Eight Khawarij terrorists killed in Razmak IBO North Waziristan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Security Forces on Thursday killed eight Khawarij terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on the night of September 25/26 in general area Razmak, North Waziristan District.

During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the Army troops and Khawarij, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Khawarij, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians, it said.

"Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as security forces are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.