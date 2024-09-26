Open Menu

Eight Khawarij Terrorists Killed In Razmak IBO North Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Eight Khawarij terrorists killed in Razmak IBO North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Security Forces on Thursday killed eight Khawarij terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on the night of September 25/26 in general area Razmak, North Waziristan District.

During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the Army troops and Khawarij, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Khawarij, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians, it said.

"Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as security forces are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Target Killing North Waziristan Fire Army Exchange ISPR September From

Recent Stories

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

32 minutes ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

1 hour ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

1 hour ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

3 hours ago
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

3 hours ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

3 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

8 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan