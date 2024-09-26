Eight Khwarij Killed In North Waziristan
ISPR says the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Razmak area of North Waziristan District last night on reported presence of Khwarij
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2024) Eight Khwarij were killed during intense exchange of fire between security forces and Khwarij in Razmak area of North Waziristan District.
According to ISPR, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Razmak area of North Waziristan District last night on reported presence of Khwarij.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.
Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji, found in the area.
The security forces are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.
