Eight killed, 1,393 injured in Punjab road accidents

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 10:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Eight people were killed and 1,393 others injured in 1,196 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report, issued by the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, here on Tuesday.

As many as 592 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 801 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 800 drivers, 54 underage drivers, 148 pedestrians and 453 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

The statistics show that 244 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 300 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 95 accidents and 108 victims, and at third Multan with 70 accidents and 79 victims.

According to the data, 1,161 motorbikes, 78 auto-rickshaws, 147 motorcars, 24 vans, eight passenger buses, 29 trucks and 112 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

