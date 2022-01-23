UrduPoint.com

Eight Killed, 16 Injured In Rain-snow Related Incidents: PDMA

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Eight killed, 16 injured in rain-snow related incidents: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :At least 8 people died and 16 others have been injured in rain and snow related incidents in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a report shared by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Sunday.

According to a spokesman of the authority 16 houses have received partial damages while one has been completely destroyed. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed all concerned district administration and authorities for acceleration of relief operation in the affected areas.

The highest number of casualties occurred in District Shangla wherein five persons including three children died while one house was also damaged completely. Similarly, one child died in Charsadda, D.I. Khan and Hangu districts respectively.

Four houses were partially damaged in Khyber, 3 in Charsadda and two each in Buner, Upper Dir districts and one each house in D.

I. Khan, Hangu, Karak, Peshawar and Tank respectively. In Charsadda, three cattle have also perished.

The authority has started distribution of relief goods including tents, kitchen sets, hygiene sets, water cooler, tarpal sheets and plastic sheets in the affected families in Charsadda and Karak districts. Similarly, district administration and other concerned authorities were busy in taking steps for re-opening of the closed roads.

It said that the authority is consecutively monitoring the overall situation and in close contact with district administration and other concerned authorities. The authority has directed the immediate payment of compensation to all affectees as per policy of the provincial government.

It said that the Emergency Operation Centre of the PDMA is fully operational 24/7 and has directed tourists to take precautionary measures before visiting tourists' spots in the province.

