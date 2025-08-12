Eight Killed, 1,600 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 10:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Eight people were killed and 1,600 others injured in 1,352 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report, issued by the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, here on Tuesday.
As many as 629 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 971 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 904 drivers, 67 underage drivers, 192 pedestrians and 512 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.
The statistics showed that 293 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 365 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Multan with 92 accidents and 102 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 80 accidents and 90 victims.
According to the data, 1,320 motorbikes, 95 auto-rickshaws, 145 motorcars, 38 vans, eight passenger buses, 37 trucks and 130 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
