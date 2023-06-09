UrduPoint.com

Eight Killed, 17 Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 12:10 PM

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :At least eight members of a family, including two children and three women, were killed and 17 others injured when a Datsun pick-up vehicle fell into a deep ravine at Kochhangul locality near Ashria police station.

According to district police, a total of 25 members of a family were on their way from Dir district to Damil-Nasar in a Datsun vehicle at the time of the tragic accident, adding that Rehman Zareen, Halima Bibi, Montazera Bibi, Abdullah and Hakeemullah died on the spot while Daim Khan, Gul Bibi and Rukhsana succumbed to injuries at Tehsil Headquarters hospital, Darosh where condition of four others was stated to be critical.

