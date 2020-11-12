UrduPoint.com
Eight Killed, 20 Injured In Accident

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:44 PM

JALALPUR BHATTIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Eight people were killed and 20 injured in a collision between a speeding bus and a dumper near here on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, the bus bound for Sargodha from Gujranwala collided with a dumper truck coming from the opposite direction.

As a result, eight people, including three women and two children, died while 20 received injuries who were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pindi Bhattian by the Rescue 1122 whereas the bodies were transferred to Trauma Centre Hafizabad.

The victims belonged to Sargodha and Pindi Bhattian.

The bus driver fled while the police took the vehicles into custody and started investigation.

