Eight Killed, 30 Injured In Roof Collapse In Orkzai

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:22 PM

At least eight persons were killed and 30 others injured as roof of a house collapsed in Lower Orkazi Agency on Thursday

Okara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th July, 2019) At least eight persons were killed and 30 others injured as roof of a house collapsed in Lower Orkazi Agency on Thursday.The incident took place while wedding ceremony in progress as lots of people were gathered in the house.

As per the local police, people, including children and women, were gathered in the ceremony when they rushed under the roof after rain started. In the meanwhile, the roof the house collapsed burying many under debris.The local Rescue teams immediately reached the spot and stared operation which was under way till the filing of this story.

The dead and injured people were being shifted to local hospitals. A major of children and women are among the dead. Emergency has been imposed in the local hospitals and medical and paramedical staffs have been called on duty.It is pertinent to mention here that a similar tragedy had happened in Okara district of Punjab when a house roof collapsed turning the joy into mourns.

Three young girls were among the deceased that time.

