Eight killed, 39 other injured in road mishap

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Eight people were killed and 39 others were injured in a road accident near Nawabshah in Shaheed Benazirabad district.

The horrific accident occurred when two buses collided near Balochpur stop in the town of Daur near Nawabshah on Sunday morning.

According to a police spokesman, the accident occurred due to overspeeding.

As a result, eight people were killed on the spot while dozens of others, including women and children suffered injuries.

The injured were shifted to the Taluka Hospital Daur and People's Medical University Hospital for medical assistance.

Police said a bus was travelling from Karachi to Jhang, whereas the other was going to Punjab from Karachi.

The cause of the accident is an aid to overspeeding and negligence.