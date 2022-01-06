Eight killed, 514 injured in 485 accidents

At least eight people were killed and 514 injured in 485 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :At least eight people were killed and 514 injured in 485 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 224 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 61 pedestrians, and 237 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics showed that 117 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 121 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 42 in Faisalabad with 49 victims and at third Multan with 41 accidents and 44 victims.

According to data, 376 motorcycles, 77 rickshaws, 57 cars, 35 vans, six buses, 19 trucksand 68 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts affected in the accidents.