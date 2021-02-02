UrduPoint.com
Eight Killed, 856 Injured In 803 Accidents In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :At least eight people were killed while 856 sustained injuries in 803 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours, according to the data made available by the Rescue-1122 here.

As many as 500 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 356 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the Rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122.

The analysis showed that 356 drivers, 25 juvenile drivers, 121 pedestrians, and 387 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 209 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 202 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 68 in Faisalabad with 79 victims and at third Multan with 68 accidents and 72 victims.

As many as, 664 motorcycles, 120 rickshaws, 72 cars, 29 vans, seven buses, 15 trucks and 87 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

