Eight killed, 902 injured in 841 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :At least eight people were killed while 902 sustained injuries in 841 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Thursday, 371 drivers, 33 juvenile drivers, 135 pedestrians, and 404 passengers were among the victims of the crashes.

The statistics showed that 247 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 241 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 78 in Faisalabad with 83 victims and at third Multan with 57 accidents and 66 victims.

As many as 717 motorcycles, 103 rickshaws, 57 cars, 26 vans, 11 buses, 26 trucksand 114 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in accidents.