Eight killed, 932 injured in 846 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :At least eight people were killed while 932 sustained injuries in 846 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rescue 1122 sources said here Thursday that 211 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 215 people, placing the Punjab capital at top of the list followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 88 victims and at third Multan with 63 accidents and 66 victims.

According to data, 692 motorcycles, 103 rickshaws, 83 cars, 25 vans, 12 buses, 19 trucks and 110 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.