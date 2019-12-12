UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Killed, 932 Injured In 846 Accidents In Punjab

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:31 PM

Eight killed, 932 injured in 846 accidents in Punjab

At least eight people were killed while 932 sustained injuries in 846 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :At least eight people were killed while 932 sustained injuries in 846 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rescue 1122 sources said here Thursday that 211 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 215 people, placing the Punjab capital at top of the list followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 88 victims and at third Multan with 63 accidents and 66 victims.

According to data, 692 motorcycles, 103 rickshaws, 83 cars, 25 vans, 12 buses, 19 trucks and 110 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Kyrgyz President hold talk ..

2 minutes ago

Chancellor/Governor Punjabchairs 11th UVAS Convoca ..

11 minutes ago

Winter opens up its claws after hours long drizzli ..

15 minutes ago

Turkey to start Canal Istanbul projects soon

1 minute ago

Albayrak arranges Christmas ceremony

2 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.