Eight Killed, 957 Injured In 915 RTCs In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 10:05 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :At least eight persons were killed and 957 injured in 915 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this 554 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 403 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Further, the analysis showed that 452 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 129 pedestrians, and 384 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 252 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 284 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 65 Multan in with 67 victims and at third Faisalabad with 62 RTCs and 72 victims.

According to the data 800 motorbikes, 79 auto-rickshaws, 123 motorcars, 19 vans, 6 passenger buses, 28 trucks and 78 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

